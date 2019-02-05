Valent and ASA Are Now Accepting Applications for the Ag Voices of the Future Program

ST. LOUIS (Feb. 4, 2019) – The American Soybean Association (ASA) is now accepting applications for the Ag Voices of the Future program, sponsored by Valent USA. This program is for young people interested in improving their understanding of major policy issues that impact soybean farmers, the importance of advocacy, and careers that can impact agricultural policy. The Ag Voices of the Future class will be held in conjunction with the ASA Board Meeting and Soy Issues Briefing, July 22-25, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. agriculture industry needs more leaders in Washington, D.C. who understand the needs of farmers and the agriculture industry, especially as it relates to the development of policies and regulations that impact farm productivity. Positions on Congressional staffs, regulatory agencies and service groups within the Federal government are often filled with individuals who have a very limited understanding of farming and the needs of our industry.

The Ag Voices of the Future program is designed to expose young people, with a connection to the farm, to an education on major policy issues and advocacy. It will also encourage them to consider careers within agriculture associations and industry, as well as government regulatory and legislative positions.

Bonus Opportunity through Agriculture Future of America

Through a new partnership that ASA and Valent have with Agriculture Future of America (AFA), two students from the 2019 Ag Voices of the Future program will also have the opportunity to win the following.

$1,600 scholarship to apply towards their college tuition

Complimentary registration to the AFA Leaders Conference – Nov. 7-10, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.

Up to $500 for reimbursement of travel expenses to the AFA Leaders Conference

Application Information and Instructions

Students must be at least 18 years old and have an interest in learning more about advocacy and policy issues that impact U.S. soybean farmers or career opportunities in Washington, D.C. and the agriculture industry. This program may be especially appealing to students majoring in a various areas of agriculture, political science, communications and business. Ag Voices of the Future program sponsors will cover all travel, lodging and meal expenses for the students who are selected for this program.

To apply for the ASA and Valent Ag Voices of the Future program, students should visit the AFA website here, click on the green “Apply Now” button, and submit their online application by March 13.

To make sure your application is considered for the Ag Voices of the Future program, check the box that reads “I have an interest in agriculture policy and would like to be considered for the ASA and Valent Ag Voices of the Future Program (July 22-25, 2019, in Washington, D.C.), as well as receiving an AFA Leader and Academic Scholarship.” Class size for the Ag Voices of the Future program is limited.

For more information, visit the Ag Voices of the Future page under the “Learn” tab on the ASA website.