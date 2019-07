The 2019 Corn Congress kicked off in Washington D.C. this week.

Corn farmers from across the nation are talking about policy and issues that are important not only to the corn producer but agriculture.

Attendees are making policy decisions for the National Corn Growers Association and are spending time on the hill to speak to members of congress.

(Video) Corn Congress Gets Underway. Comments from NCGA First Vice President Kevin Ross

**Check back to this link. Audio and video uploaded daily!**