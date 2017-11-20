(Video) Ag Groups Celebrate Livestock Development

“Putting the Pieces Together” was the theme of the 2017 Alliance For the Future of Ag (AFAN) and We Support Ag (WSA) Annual Meeting.

“We focused on building our resources,” said AFAN/WSA executive director Kristen Hassebrook of the 2017 year. “Trainings, zoning summaries across the state, and entire producer empowerment workshops.”

Hassebrook is in her first year leading the two organizations which recently combined and restructured.

We Support Ag, a lobbying group, supported one bill in the legislature this year. According to Hassebrook, the bill focused on rural housing.

“In rural communties housing and labor go hand and hand. If you don’t have houses, you can’t recruit labor. We at We Support Ag really wanted to focus on being the full picture of what it means to grow livestock development and that is a piece of it. ”

AFAN focused on serving producers and expanding livestock development opportunities. Two major projects include the launch of a video and radio campaign as well as the kickoff of a producer empower initiative.

“The heart of the campaign is to recruit more livestock livestock producers,” Hassebrook said. “The videos are made to be very consumer focused and tell a really meaningful story.”

Two community focused videos are being created along with four species specific videos. The videos will then be condensed into radio advertisements to target specific communities and regions of the state.

The producer empowerment initiative is a workshop series that educates producers on how to navigate the process of building or expanding a livestock facility.

The workshops will begin in January.

Chad Moyer caught up with AFAN/WSA Executive Director Kristen Hassebrook at the annual meeting: