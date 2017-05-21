(Video) Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue Comes to Nebraska

The Ag Secretary made a trip to the ranch of Senator Deb Fischer to meet with those in agriculture. The meeting touched on topics of crop insurance, beef in China, Country of Origin among other topics of interest to those in attendance.
