(Video) Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo – Day 2 Review

Burrrrrrr. The temperature in North Platte is 0 degrees and the wind is blowing… That means it is a great day to step inside to the Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, presented by the North Platte Chamber & Development!

Chuck Jividen, who serves as the vice-chair of the agribusiness committee, joins Bryce Doeschot – Ag Broadcaster to discuss the second day of the show.

Lashley Land and Recreational Properties

When is the best time to sell farm, ranch or recreational properties?

Jordan Maassen with Lashley Land and Recreational Brokers joins us to share the answer. PLUS, Jordan discusses leases and ag land trends in early 2019.

Plains Equipment Group

When it comes to providing top notch customer service, Plains Equipment Group strives to be the best.

Jason Eisenhower joins us to discuss the different service inspections they offer and to share information on how they provide the best customer service in the industry.

Nebraska Land Brokers

With the down farm economy, are farm and ranch land values still strong? Duane McClain of Nebraska Land Brokers joins us to share more about his company and the current trends he sees!

Lewis Cattle Oiler Co.

Year long problems require year long control!

Learn how Lewis Cattle Oilers can help control insects for the entire year. Bryan McPhail joins to to share more.

Day 1:

Arrow One Angus

The 16th Annual Arrow One Angus Bull & Heifer Sale is quickly approaching! Hear from Wayne Rundback on what Arrow One Angus is offering for their February 25th sale. Wayne also talks about the satisfaction guarantee they offer with their bulls.

Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo

It is 7 degrees and snowing in North Platte. That means it is a great day to be inside at the Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo hosted by North Platte Chamber & Development.

Video: Bryce Doeschot talks with Jordan Maassen about the show!

When it comes to marketing land, the folks at Lashley Land and Recreational Brokers know a thing or two.

Afterall, Mike Lashley has been in the real estate business for 42 years.

Video: Mike talks about how the company is on the cutting-edge of new tools to help market land.

It may be cold out, but it is a great time to think about irrigation system maintenance!

Doug joins us from Plains Equipment Group to share information on Reinke Irrigation system maintenance and tell us about the deals they have this time of year!