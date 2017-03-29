(VIDEO) Cattlemen Applaud Re-establishment of Congressional Beef Caucus

WASHINGTON (March 29, 2017) – At a Capitol Hill news conference today, the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) applauded the re-establishment of the bipartisan Congressional Beef Caucus. The Beef Caucus will organize and educate Members of Congress and their staff on policy issues that impact America’s cattle and beef producers.



The Congressional Beef Caucus will be co-chaired by U.S. Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-28th District, Texas) and Kevin Yoder (R-3rdDistrict, Kansas,) who joined NCBA at today’s news conference. The Beef Caucus currently stands 35 Members of Congress strong, hailing from 21 different states.

“On behalf of America’s cattlemen and women, I want to thank Congressmen Cuellar, Yoder, and every other Member who has already joined the Congressional Beef Caucus – and I’d encourage every other Member of Congress to join today,” said NCBA President Craig Uden, a fourth-generation cattleman from Nebraska. “From trade to taxes, and from federal lands to the farm bill, there are many issues that affect our ability to help provide the world’s safest and most abundant food supply. The Beef Caucus will help us highlight those issues on Capitol Hill so lawmakers know how those policies affect cattle producers back home in their districts.”

The announcement of the re-establishment of the Beef Caucus comes as hundreds of livestock producers storm Capitol Hill this week as part of NCBA’s and the Public Lands Council’s annual Legislative Conferences. The conferences kicked off on Tuesday, highlighted by a luncheon meeting with U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. Today, NCBA members will fan out across Capitol Hill to talk with their Senators and Congressmen, and tomorrow will huddle with a variety of officials from the executive branch.