(Video) College students gain experience through internships sponsored by Nebraska Corn

Seven students from various colleges and universities are wrapping up summer internship programs supported by the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association.

“Nebraska Corn’s internship program has been a great way to provide college students with real-world experiences in the agricultural industry,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board and the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “Through seven different internship experiences, we’re able to help students see how vast our state’s corn industry can be. We know our students are the next generation of our industry, so we want to be sure to expose them to important topics such as policy, promotion, communication and international trade.”

Five of the seven internships were located outside of Nebraska and lasted throughout the summer. The five internships were with cooperating partners of the Nebraska Corn Board.

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) hosted two of the interns. Emily Keiser interned with the NCGA office in St. Louis, Missouri. Keiser is majoring in agricultural education, communication and leadership at South Dakota State University.

“I applied for this internship because I wanted to expand my knowledge of the production side of the agricultural industry and focus on policy issues,” said Keiser. “I also appreciated the action NCGA takes to inform members and consumers about the current changes and actions of the industry that shape the industry as a whole.”

(Video) Emily Keiser describes her internship in an interview with the Rural Radio Network

In addition to the students gaining real-world experiences throughout the summer and helping fulfill the duties and missions of their respective organizations, the interns also gained valuable insight on possible future careers.