(Video) Flake Releases Hold on Ag Negotiator Nominee

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake released his hold on the nomination of Chief Agricultural Negotiator nominee Gregory Doud yesterday.

Flake says he placed the hold in an effect to resolve concerns over attempts to use the ongoing NAFTA negotiations to add seasonal and regional components to existing trade remedies.

“Given the importance of U.S. agriculture and what’s at stake for them in the NAFTA negotiations, I am pleased that this nomination can move forward,” said Flake.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) President Craig Uden issued the following statement regarding the announcement.

“This is great news for America’s cattlemen and women, and for all agricultural producers. We’re glad that Senator Flake has finally heard our call for him to drop his hold and allow Gregg Doud to start working to improve market access around the world for our producers. With talks continuing on NAFTA, the Korea-US trade agreement, and access to many other markets still up in the air, it’s imperative that the U.S. Senate now move as quickly as possible to confirm Doud’s nomination.”

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran was at the 2018 Cattle Industry Convention & NCBA Trade Show when the announcement was made.

Watch Senator Moran comment on the announcement:

