class="post-template-default single single-post postid-258283 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"
(Video) Food Dialogue Brings Differing Views on GMOS | KRVN Radio

(Video) Food Dialogue Brings Differing Views on GMOS

BY Bryce Doeschot | September 7, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Video) Food Dialogue Brings Differing Views on GMOS

It is not every day that a film director from Los Angeles and a farmer from Nebraska exchange thoughts on genetically modified organisms (GMO’s).    The event, hosted by U.S. Farmers and Ranchers Alliance, worked to provide a lively discussion about food and agriculture.

The panel included:

SCOTT HAMILTON KENNEDY(Moderator) – Director of Food Evolution

DANIELLE NIERENBERG – American Activist, Author and Journalist co-founder of FoodTank  

AMBER PANKONIN MS, RD, LMNT – Immediate Past President of the Nebraska Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Blogger at Stirlist

HILARY MARICLE – CommonGround Farmer- cattle, corn, hogs and soybeans, Associate Dean of Agriculture, Math, and Science, American Farm Bureau Federation

JEREMY BROWN – Texas Organic Cotton Farmer

MARTY D. MATLOCK, PH.D., PE, CSE – Executive Director Office for Sustainability and Professor of Ecological Engineering, Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at University of Arkansas

Watch the event:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments