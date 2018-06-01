(Video) Friday Five: Top Stories in Agriculture (June 1, 2018)

This week’s Friday Five is hosted inside the Nebraska Soybean Board Studio by Bryce Doeschot and Alex Voichoskie. They recap five agriculture stories from the past week.

Stories:

5) The Trump administration will continue to pursue trade action against China. By mid-June, the U.S. is expected to release a list of $50 billion worth of Chinese goods that will be subject to a new 25 percent tariff.

4) A claim settlement information packet concerning the $1.51 billion Syngenta GMO corn lawsuit was mailed to eligible corn producers and marketers. Recipients must have the claims filed no later than October 12, 2018 to be eligible to share in the settlement.

3) Both the U.S. Department of Justice and the Canadian Competition Bureau have now approved Bayer Ag’s acquisition of Monsanto, with conditions. Some of the conditions will require the sale of assets to BASF.

2) Various ethanol and ag groups, upset about the EP A’s handling of the renewable Fuel Standard, have now filed a lawsuit against the federal agency.

1) Today is June 1st which means it’s the official start to National Dairy Month! Fun fact- In the U-S, the average cow produces more than twenty-two thousand pounds of milk on an annual basis.