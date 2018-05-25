(Video) Friday Five: Top Stories in Agriculture

Bryce Doeschot and Alex Voichoskie return to host this week’s Friday Five from the Nebraska Soybean Board Studio, where they recap five ag stories from the week.

Stories:

5) The House Farm Bill failed on a vote of 198-213, but the bill will get another vote on June 22 after a separate vote on a conservative immigration bill.

4) The Missouri Cattlemen’s Fake Meat bill passed in their House and Senate. The language prohibits misrepresenting a product as meat that was not derived from harvested livestock.

3) A group of senators, led by Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse introduced the Transporting Livestock Across America Safely Act, which would reform the Hours of Service requirement.

2) The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation is hosting virtual field trips for elementary students. Using an internet connection and an iPad, students are able to visit the farms without actually visiting the farms.

1) Memorial Day is Monday! Fun fact, 818 hot dogs are consumed every second on Memorial Day, totaling 7 billion hot dogs, and 60 percent of Americans plan to barbecue over the holiday weekend.