(Video) Headline Stories in Agriculture – Friday Five

Bryce Doeschot and Alex Voichoskie recap agriculture news from the past week in the latest edition of Friday Five, presented by the Nebraska Corn Board. This week, learn more about a music festival that raised money for farmers and ranchers during the 1980s, a new health plan for Nebraska Farm Bureau members, and another day of celebration we encourage everybody to take part in!

5) Harvest is Underway

4) Farm Aid III Fills Memorial Stadium

3) China Sets More Tariffs on U.S. Food and Ag Exports

2) NE Farm Bureau Aims to Lower Health Costs for Farmers, Ranchers

1) National Cheeseburger Day!