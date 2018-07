The Junior National Hereford Expo kicked off last weekend in Grand Island, NE and has a week packed full of activities for participants.

With a theme of “All Aboard the Hereford Express” this year’s expo has kept competitors busy both in and out of the ring. Including a grill off, fitting contest, and special celebrations for the 4th of July.

Nebraska has a seat at the board with Director Hannah Williams and below she talks about the 2018 expo and what the future holds for it.