Friday Five makes its 2019 debut in the latest episode of Friday Five!

Although a new year has started, the partial government shutdown that began at the end of 2018 continues to impact agriculture. Learn how the shutdown has affected MFP payments and other government programs and services.

Also included this week – learn about prescribed burn workshops offered in 13 locations across Nebraska in 2019!

STORIES:

5) Learn to Burn!

4) CPTPP is Official

3) EPA Adds 7 Hardship Waivers

2) Ag Sec. Perdue will Attend AFBF Convention

1) Federal Shutdown Stalls MFP Payments