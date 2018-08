The 2018 Soybean Management Field Days are underway across Nebraska. For 20 years, Nebraska Extension has brought research based information to the state utilizing 76 different farms and locations. According to Nebraska Extension, nearly 9,000 growers have attended the event since it began.

Loren Giesler, UNL Plant Pathologist, shares information from the event near Albion, NE.

