(Video) Nebraska Corn Board seeks director for District 8

The Nebraska Corn Board is seeking applicants for its District 8 region, which includes Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Sheridan, Scotts Bluff, Banner, Kimball, Morrill, Cheyenne, Garden, Deuel, Cherry, Keya Paha, Brown, Rock, Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Blaine, Loup, Arthur, McPherson, Logan, Custer, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins, Chase, and Dundy counties.

Watch: Kelly Brunkhorst, Executive Director of the Nebraska Corn Board discuses the position.

The position was reopened in an effort to seek candidates for the District. Current director, Jon Holzfaster, farmer from Paxton, will not seek reelection at the end of his term limit.

“I have truly enjoyed my time serving on the Nebraska Corn Board since I began in 2003,” said Holzfaster. “I have gained a greater understanding and involvement in the corn industry due to my time, and I encourage others to consider this leadership role. This is a great way for farmers to help shape an industry that means so much to the state.”

Appointment to the District 8 position will ultimately be made by the Governor of Nebraska. Any candidate for appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board. Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in the state for a minimum period of five years, and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn.

Petitions may be obtained by mail (Nebraska Corn Board – P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln NE 68509), by phone (800- 632-6761) or email (susan.zabel@nebraska.gov). A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5:00 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of 1⁄2-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.