(VIDEO) Record Attendance Set for Junior National Charolais Show Held in Grand Island

The American International Junior Charolais Association (AIJCA) is hosting their Junior National Show and Leadership Conference at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds in Grand Island, Neb. The show runs from June 18 through the 23.

AIJCA had record attendance this year with 670 cattle entries and 305 junior members registered said Kaitlyn Lewis, director of youth activities with the American International Charolais Association.

Ty Dybdal, AIJCA board president and from Newcastle, Neb., said, “It was really cool to have the biggest Charolais Junior National show in Nebraska and be president the same year.”

Hadley Schotte, AIJCA board vice president and from Marysville, Kan., will take over as president on Friday. In the video below, he discusses what the board will do in the coming year.