(Video) Sasse Reintroduces Livestock Haulers Legislation

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Ben Sasse reintroduced the Transporting Livestock Across America Safely Act. Sasse led a bipartisan group of Senators in introducing the legislation.

Video: Senator Ben Sasse on ELD Requirement in Ag: “Strict regulations are hurting our ranchers”



“Agriculture drives Nebraska, and nobody works harder to ensure the safety and well-being of livestock than the Nebraskans who hustle day in and day out,” said Senator Ben Sasse. “Overly strict regulations are hurting our ranchers and our haulers. My legislation pushes back against those dumb regulations and works to promote safe transportation. This is good, reasonable, common-sense, bipartisan legislation — and it should pass so we can give Nebraskans the flexibility they need to keep livestock safe and to keep our state running and feeding the world.”

“Nebraska plays an integral role in the beef production chain, with a vast amount of livestock shipped in and out of our state daily,” said Nebraska Cattlemen President Mike Drinnin. “One size fits all federal regulations endanger the health and welfare of livestock by failing to account for the intricacies involved with hauling live animals. This legislation provides needed flexibility for livestock haulers while continuing to maintain the safety of our roads.”

“On behalf of the Nebraska Farm Bureau I want to thank Sen. Ben Sasse for his work in introducing the ‘Transporting Livestock Across America Safely Act,’” said Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson. “Livestock production is a major contributor to Nebraska’s local and state economies. The ability to transport livestock in timely and safe manners plays a major role in the success of Nebraska’s livestock sector. Sen. Sasse’s bill is a step in the right direction to fixing regulations that fail to provide the flexibility needed to address the unique needs that exist in the transport of livestock.”

Senators Fischer (R-NE), Cramer (R-ND), Risch (R-ID), Daines (R-MT), Rubio (R-FL), Tester (D-MT), Smith (D-MN), Crapo (R-ID), Roberts (R-KS), Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Moran (R-KS), Jones (D-AL), Hoeven (R-ND), Rounds (R-SD), Braun (R-IN), Enzi (R-WY), Ernst (R-IA), and Lankford (R-OK).

The legislation is supported by the Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Cattlemen, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, and the Livestock Marketing Association.