(VIDEO) Sen. Moran Discusses Ag Exports, Commodities & Community Banks on the Senate Floor

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) spoke on the Senate Floor today about the importance of agriculture exports, the challenges associated with low commodity prices, the importance of access to credit and lending during difficult times, and the opportunity to feed a hungry world through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) partnerships.

Highlights of Sen. Moran’s remarks may be found below:

On agriculture commodities:

(0:53) “I want to highlight how difficult those farmers and ranchers, what circumstances they find themselves in today. In 2016, the price of wheat hit a decade low, wheat prices fell…And unfortunately those prices have continued to stay low. Often in Kansas when commodity prices are a challenge for those who raise crops, we’re able to supplement our income by the price of cattle, our ability to raise quality beef and to sell that in markets and to compensate for the challenges that occur on the crop side of agriculture. Unfortunately, the same thing has happened in the livestock market as well…Those two things combined: low commodity prices…and low prices for cattle mean that agriculture and rural America is hurting greatly. This is a tremendous challenge and appearing to be perhaps the most difficult time that agriculture producers…face in the midwest since the 30s.”

On the importance of trade:

(3:25) “We need every market possible for our farmers and ranchers to sell into. 95 percent of the consumers are outside the United States, and our ability to survive in agriculture in Kansas and in this country is related to our ability to export those agricultural commodities, as well as food products around the globe…A way to help improve that circumstance is to sell more grains, more meat products, more beef, more pork into foreign country markets. And it’s not happening the way it needs to happen to lift the prices, and therefore, increase the chances that farmers and ranchers will survive the difficult and challenging economic circumstances.”

(7:25) “We need exports and we need them now. And while there is a debate…about the value of a particular trade agreement, and that debate is useful, we ought not…ever lose sight that there is no real debate about the value of exports. And so we need to put in place the mechanisms that allow farmers and ranchers…and others in my state to be able to export a product around the globe. I would encourage the administration, I would encourage members of Congress as we develop our policies in this new session to make certain that exports are front and center in our economic policy.”

On the importance of community banks:

(4:55) “In difficult times we have always in the past been able to count upon a lender, a banker who is willing to help that farmer, that rancher get through difficult times. And the regulatory environment that our…bankers now face, particularly in rural communities…they were ones who were able to lend working capital to farmers in good times and bad. And [I have visited with] our regulators, all with the message that in these difficult times we can’t let the consequences of Dodd-Frank overwhelm the ability for a banker to continue to make decisions about lending money to agriculture producers. We can’t turn the authority of making that decision based upon long generations of relationships…to be overcome by the rules and regulations that followed the passage of Dodd-Frank…If lending in rural America becomes nothing more than a computer program where you punch in the numbers and character becomes something that’s irrelevant – there’s not a computer program to measure character – if we lose the opportunity for a relationship developed between the lender and farmer, we lose the ability to make things work in difficult times.”

On combating hunger:

(8:57) “I have requested USAID and the Department of Agriculture in our food and hunger programs around the globe to increase the role that wheat and other commodities play in feeding a hungry world…Helping people around the globe be able to go to bed with a full stomach is a desirable and noble goal and the utilization of an increasing amount of agriculture commodities grown in the United States in that effort would benefit farmers in our country as well. It’s the proverbial win-win.”