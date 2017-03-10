(VIDEO) Sen. Moran Shares Clark County Family Story from KS Fires on Senate Floor

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) yesterday spoke on the floor of the U.S. Senate about the fires burning across Kansas this week. He shared experiences of the Gardiner family, ranchers in Clark County, Kan., from a Wichita Eagle article authored by Michael Pearce about the impact the fires have had on the family and their livestock.

“Although it’s not a big national news story, Kansas is ablaze,” said Sen. Moran. “There is no doubt the impact of the fires and tornadoes that swept across the plains earlier this week has been devastating. But I am not surprised that Kansans are working together as friends and neighbors to overcome the challenges we face. I’m thankful for the willingness of so many living nearby – and across the country – who have volunteered to help us rebuild fences, bring in much-needed hay, and offer any assistance we need. And I’m thankful to represent Kansans who care for one another and treat each other as family.”