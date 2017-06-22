class="post-template-default single single-post postid-243889 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
(VIDEO) Smith Questions U.S. Trade Representative Lighthizer on Agriculture Trade Priorities

BY Congressman Adrian Smith's Office | June 22, 2017
Washington, D.C. – Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) questioned U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on agriculture trade priorities in today’s Ways and Means Committee hearing on President Trump’s trade agenda.  Smith focused on China’s approval of U.S. biotechnology products, but he also stressed the importance of NAFTA as well as duty-free treatment of travel goods under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP).

