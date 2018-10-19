(Video) Southeast Nebraska Harvest Update – Friday’s in the Field (Andrew Neujahr)

The combines are back in the field across southeast Nebraska, a week after rain and snow stalled all progress.

On this edition of Friday’s in the Field, we hear from Andrew Neujahr near Waverly, Nebraska. Neujahr is in his first year as a full-time producer and shares thoughts on the current conditions and year as a whole.

“We’ve got… between six to eight inches of rain and then we actually caught more snow than the weather guys were predicting,” Neujhar said.

Video: Friday’s In the Field – Andrew Neujahr Oct. 19