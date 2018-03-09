class="post-template-default single single-post postid-296371 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"
(Video) Top Five Agriculture Stories This Week | KRVN Radio

(Video) Top Five Agriculture Stories This Week

BY Bryce Doeschot/Hannah Borg | March 9, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
(Video) Top Five Agriculture Stories This Week

The Rural Radio Network presents the ‘Friday Five’ once again this week.  The ‘Friday Five’ is a recap of the top five agriculture stories from the week.

The video is generated from the Rural Radio Network studio at Nebraska Innovation Campus studio which is powered by the Nebraska Soybean Board.

March 9, 2018 – Friday Five

 

Top Stories:

 

#5 January exports show solid start to 2018 for U.S Beef, Pork

#4 Lecture on local impacts on Global Challenges

#3 Tariffs Imposed on Steel and Aluminum

#2 Nebraska Soybean Board ‘See for yourself’ Tour to the Pacific Northwest

#1 Nebraska 30th Governor’s Agriculture Conference

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments