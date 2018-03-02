(Video) Top Five Agriculture Stories This Week

This week proved to be another busy week for the Rural Radio Network farm department. Two broadcasters traveled out of state to bring the latest in agriculture news. Susan Littlefield is covering the annual Commodity Classic and Chad traveled to the National Pork Industry Forum.

In an effort to highlight the stories and conferences our broadcasters cover, Bryce Doeschot and Hannah Borg will be recapping the top five stories from the week in a digital segment called ‘Friday Fives.’

The video is generated from the Rural Radio Network studio at Nebraska Innovation Campus. The studio is powered by the Nebraska Soybean Board.

You may recognize Borg as the former the Rural Radio Network/ KRVN during the summer. She recently joined the Farm Broadcasters team again, part-time, out of the Nebraska Innovation campus studio. Borg is a junior at the University of Nebraska- Lincoln studying Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communications.

March 2, 2018 Recap:



#5 Nebraska Turned 151 years’ old yesterday

#4 Checkoff’s pizza hut partnership leads to 25% more cheese on pan pizzas

#3 Commodity Classic

#2 No deal after white house biofuels meeting

#1 Secretary Perdue Statement on Confirmation of Bill Northey for Key USDA Post