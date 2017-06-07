(VIDEO) Tractor Relay Crosses Nebraska For A Cause

The Tractor Relay Across Nebraska (TRAN) is making it’s way across the southern part of the state again this week. This relatively new annual event travels the state to celebrate antique tractor history and to raise money for Operation Comfort Warrior which, through the American Legion, uses donations to help wounded veterans.

Watch more on TRAN below as RRN’s Joe Gangwish catches up with the group in Phelps County:

The ride started in Holyoke, CO on Saturday and will travel around the State Capitol Friday afternoon for Nebraska’s 150th Year of Statehood Celebration. Here is the route for the rest of the week.

June 8th Sutton to Crete

June 9th Crete to Lincoln

June 10th Lincoln to Springfield

June 11th Springfield to Plattsmouth