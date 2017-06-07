class="post-template-default single single-post postid-240910 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
(VIDEO) Tractor Relay Crosses Nebraska For A Cause

BY Joe Gangwish | June 7, 2017
(L to R) Gary Metzger of Arapahoe and Randy Edson of Farnam enjoy a quick stop in Loomis during TRAN making it's way across Nebraska this week. (RRN/Joe Gangwish)

The Tractor Relay Across Nebraska (TRAN) is making it’s way across the southern part of the state again this week. This relatively new annual event travels the state to celebrate antique tractor history and to raise money for Operation Comfort Warrior which, through the American Legion, uses donations to help wounded veterans.

Watch more on TRAN below as RRN’s Joe Gangwish catches up with the group in Phelps County:

The ride started in Holyoke, CO on Saturday and will travel around the State Capitol Friday afternoon for Nebraska’s 150th Year of Statehood Celebration.  Here is the route for the rest of the week.

June 8th Sutton to Crete
June 9th Crete to Lincoln
June 10th Lincoln to Springfield
June 11th Springfield to Plattsmouth

