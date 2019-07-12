VIDEO: Trading Bits & Bytes (July 12, 2019)

Aaron Bertels of Crossroads Marketing joins Farm Director Susan Littlefield in this week’s Trading Bits & Bytes.

TOPICS ADDRESSED:

What was the reaction from the July USDA WASDE report?

Will the nervousness build until the special August report is released?

What is the suggestion for old crop? Is it best to keep it in the bin or market the crop?

There have been a lot of basis changes in Nebraska and beyond. What is that trend suggesting?

How should livestock producers be thinking about marketing for feed needs?

In the lasted WASDE report, the biggest changes came globally. What does that suggest?