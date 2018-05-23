(Video) Visiting a farm with no travel required

Students are learning where their food comes from – virtually.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation hosts virtual field trips with 3rd, 4th and 5th grade classrooms participating in the Ag Pen Pal program. Using an internet connection and an iPad, farmers are able to share information about agriculture to the students.

“The virtual field trip program is a way to get students to the farm without actually taking them there,” said Courtney Schaardt, Director of Outreach Education for the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.

One recent virtual field trip took students to Butler county to meet pig farmer Lukas Fricke.

“Kids get so excited when they see those pigs come on the screen,” said Schaardt. “Who doesn’t love to the see pig?”

The experience was also rewarding for the farmer.

“It was an awesome experience to share my family’s passion about pigs with all the kids,” said Fricke. “It was even better to get more kids than ever through the barns with the help of the virtual field trip.”

Other virtual field trips have taken students to fields to experience corn planting and harvesting.

Watch: Courtney Schaardt, Director of Outreach Education for the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation talks about the virtual field trips.