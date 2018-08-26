(Video) Weekend Recap: Agriculture News and Information

As the weekend draws to a conclusion, catch on the agriculture news and information you might have missed.

Friday: Rural Radio Network ‘Friday Five’

The Rural Radio Network weekly segment ‘Friday Five’ features a review of the top agriculture news from the week.

Friday Closing Markets:

Contract Month Last Chg Time Corn Dec ’18 362-6s +1-6 08/24/18 Soybeans Nov ’18 855-2s +1-2 08/24/18 Soybean Oil Dec ’18 28.49s +0.12 08/24/18 Soybean Meal Dec ’18 316.3s -0.2 08/24/18 Wheat Dec ’18 536-4s -5-2 08/24/18 Spring Wheat Dec ’18 590-2s -9-0 08/24/18 Kcbt Wheat Dec ’18 546-6s -7-6 08/24/18

Live Cattle Oct ’18 106.700s -2.025 08/24/18 Feeder Cattle Oct ’18 146.725s -2.075 08/24/18 Lean Hogs Oct ’18 51.775s +0.600 08/24/18

Saturday: Review of Friday Cattle on Feed report

Click for full story and audio

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.1 million head on August 1, 2018, USDA reported Friday. The inventory was 5 percent above August 1, 2017. This is the highest August 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Sunday: Nebraska Corn offers flex fuel infrastructure grants, urges EPA to maintain RFS commitment

The Nebraska Corn Board is committed to expanding corn markets for farmers and offering motorists a greater selection of clean-burning, home-grown fuel options. The Board recently allocated funds in its 2018-2019 fiscal year budget to help further develop the renewable fuel infrastructure in the state.

Full Story

Have a great week!