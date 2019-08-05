class="post-template-default single single-post postid-399649 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | August 5, 2019
Virus affects livestock in 14 Colorado counties

DENVER (AP) — A rabies-like virus outbreak primarily affecting horses has been found in 14 Colorado counties.

The Denver Post reports that the state agricultural department says 287 animals have been quarantined for vesicular stomatitis.

The virus spreads to livestock by insect bite and ultimate can induce animals to refuse to eat or drink.

It can also affect cattle, sheep, goats, llamas and alpacas. It rarely affects humans.

Larimer County has the most cases with 93. Other affected counties include Adams, Boulder, Jefferson and Weld. One bovine case has been confirmed in Boulder County.

