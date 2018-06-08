VitaFerm Junior National Hereford Expo Expected to be the Largest to Date

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The VitaFerm Junior National Hereford Expo (JNHE) will take place in Grand Island, Neb., July 1-7 at Fonner Park. The event is expected to be the largest JNHE to date and is hosted by the National Junior Hereford Association (NJHA), Hereford Youth Foundation of America and South Dakota Hereford junior and adult organizations.

Up from previous years, 2,215 entries were submitted for the JNHE. These entries represent more than 900 exhibitors, with 1,840 head of cattle from 38 states and Canada. This the largest number in Hereford history. The previous record was set during the 2017 JNHE.

The theme for this year’s JNHE is “All Aboard the Hereford Express” and it showcases National Junior Hereford Association members and their talents in the showring and also in the contest rooms. The JNHE will kick off on Sunday, July 1 . Events throughout the week will include scholarship interviews, educational contests, a 5k race, demonstrations and networking opportunities, The bred-and-owned heifer show, cow-calf pair show, steer show and the bred-and-owned bull show will take place Thursday, July 5 , beginning at 8 a.m. Concluding the schedule of events will be the owned female show which will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 6 and continue Saturday, July 7 .

“It is so exciting to see record numbers on board for what is shaping up to be the biggest event showcasing our juniors and their dedication to the breed,” said Amy Cowan, American Hereford Association director of youth activities and foundation. “Thank you to the South Dakota junior and senior Associations for their help in hosting this year’s event. We appreciate their fundraising and volunteer efforts along the way. We look forward to seeing all of the families in Grand Island.”