Volunteers Dish Out 7,000+ Meals for Hurricane Relief

While the Midwest avoided much of the damage caused by hurricane Harvey, the damage caused in the south wasn’t ignored. Agriculturalist pulled together to help Texas communities in their time of need.

“We took six Pioneer employees and two members of Wisconsin FFA Alumni last Tuesday morning,” says Wade Crosby, area manager for DuPont Pioneer and volunteer. “We contacted the head of the Texas Salvation Army who deployed us to Orange, Texas, which has some of the worst damage.”