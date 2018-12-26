Vote Now: What was the top agriculture news story from 2018?

The Rural Radio Network is conducting multiple Twitter polls to survey farmers and ranchers opinion on the top agriculture stories of 2018.
Question 1: What was the biggest agriculture news story of 2018?
— Rural Radio Network (@RuralRadioNet) December 26, 2018
Question 2: Which ag news story had the biggest impact on your bottom dollar and operation?
— Rural Radio Network (@RuralRadioNet) December 26, 2018
The Rural Radio Network is also conducting a survey specifically for Nebraska farmers and ranchers.
Nebraska Question 1: What was the biggest Nebraska agriculture news story?
Attention Nebraska Farmers and Ranchers
— Rural Radio Network (@RuralRadioNet) December 26, 2018
Nebraska Question 2: Which Nebraska agriculture news had/would of had the biggest impact on your bottom dollar and operation?
— Rural Radio Network (@RuralRadioNet) December 26, 2018
