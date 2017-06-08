Vyhnalek to assume farm transitions role with extension

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska Extension’s educational effort focused on farm succession and transition will be led by Allan Vyhnalek, effective July 1. Vyhnalek, currently an extension educator and unit leader in Platte County, will transition to the role within the Department of Agricultural Economics at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

As the age of Nebraska’s farm and ranch operators continues to trend older, it’s important for those operators to have a plan in place to pass on the family operation. Farm succession and transition plans involve numerous decisions regarding business, family, tax and legal issues and can often be an overwhelming task for operators.

“In this role I want to help Nebraskans understand how important it is to have a farm or ranch succession plan in place,” Vyhnalek said. “Solid communication is needed to ensure smooth transitions, and Nebraska Extension has tools and resources available to guide those conversations through each stage of planning.”

Part of extension’s programming in this area includes a workshop called, “So you’ve inherited a farm – Now what?” This workshop helps new owners understand what it means to own an agricultural operation. Land values and rental rates, family communication, future goals for the land, land ownership options and rental considerations are sample topics covered in this workshop.

Vyhnalek has worked in extension in Iowa and Nebraska for over 29 years. A native of Saline County, Vyhnalek received B.S. and M.S. degrees from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in agricultural education. He taught in high school and post-secondary classrooms for eight years prior to joining extension.