Wal-Mart Customers Flocking to Whole Foods After Amazon Purchase

A consumer traffic analysis says nearly a quarter of Whole Foods new customers are coming from Wal-Mart. Specifically, 24 percent of the new customers streaming to Whole Foods following the Amazon purchase of the grocery chain were Wal-Mart shoppers, while 16 percent are from Kroger and 15 percent from Costco.

Meat industry publication Meatingplace reports the increase in customers came as Amazon took over Whole Foods and slashed prices. The analysis concluded that foot traffic to Whole Foods increased 17 percent year-over-year during the week of the price reduction beginning on August 28th. As of the week ending September 16th, foot traffic increases decelerated to four percent year-over-year, but remained elevated compared to the three weeks before Amazon’s take over.