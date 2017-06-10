Warm Up for 2017 National Junior Angus Show

The sound of laughter and cattle mooing will fill the air signaling the 2017 National Junior Angus Show (NJAS). The nation’s largest youth beef cattle competition is a place where everyone on the Angus team will come together, and where the future leaders of the Angus breed will showcase their cattle and leadership skills.

Angus juniors from across the country will gather at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, July 9-15. More than 900 Angus juniors will be “Winning with the Angus Team” as they represent 34 states across the U.S. An impressive 1,900 head of Angus cattle have been registered to compete at this year’s most awaited Angus event.

Caitlyn Brandt, events coordinator with the American Angus Association, and the rest of the team with the events and education department have been busy finalizing the details to ensure the Angus members in attendance enjoy their time at the NJAS.

“For many families, junior nationals tends to be a family vacation,” Brandt said. “The junior national rotates around the country every year that way it gives families the opportunity to travel the country and see sites they wouldn’t normally see before.”

For the National Junior Angus Association (NJAA) members in attendance, the week’s events serve to provide success beyond the showring.

The Association has put forth countless hours of planning and preparation to ensure participants, families and attendees learn leadership and life skills along with livestock knowledge by participating in various contests and activities. There are both individual and team competitions available for the juniors to participate in; some of which include photography, graphic design, public speaking, quiz bowl, livestock judging, team sales and the All-American Certified Angus Beef® Cook-Off. There are also educational clinics for the kids to attend throughout the week.

“The National Junior Angus Show is the largest single breed junior show in the country, but it’s not just a cattle show,” Brandt said. “There’s so much more that goes on and so much more we hope the kids gain, whether that be friendships that they started to build at their first junior nationals, or if this is their first, they will continue to build and make new ones. Then there’s also the sportsmanship concept where you may not win in the showring, but you have the friends and character building that goes along with it.”

This year will have new events for both the juniors and their families. Iowa has organized a 5k run/walk around the fairgrounds and a 1k for the younger attendees. There will also be a new auctioneering clinic where participants will learn different techniques from an auctioneer professional.

The attendees are guaranteed a good time at this year’s NJAS and you certainly do not want to miss one minute of it. Walton Webcasting will be providing a live stream of the showring throughout the week, and you can access the feed online at www.njas.info.