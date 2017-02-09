WASDE: Corn Stocks Lowered, Soybean Stocks Hold Steady

Due to ethanol, feed and industrial demand, USDA lowered U.S. corn ending stocks for the 2016-17 crop by 35 million bushels in this month’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates released Thursday.

USDA analysts, however, did not make any changes to estimated soybean ending stocks for the crop, citing expected summer competition from South America as the reason for holding the line on U.S. soybean exports later this year.

Domestic wheat ending stocks were also lowered to 1.139 billion bushels, which was below the range of pre-report estimates.

CORN

Corn ending stocks for the 2016-17 crop were lowered 35 million bushels to 2.32 billion bushels. That came in slightly below the average pre-report trader estimate. Corn use for ethanol was bumped up 25 million bushels to 5.35 billion bushels, based on recent data from the grain crushings report. Food, seed and industrial use for corn was also bumped up 10 million bushels.

The stocks-to-use ratio for the 2016-17 crop is projected at 16.1%, still significantly higher than the 12.7% ratio for the 2015-16 crop.

The range of season average price for corn was narrowed 10 cents on each end to a midpoint average of $3.40 a bushel.

Global ending stocks for the 2016-17 corn crop were lowered 3.42 million metric tons to 217.56 million metric tons. Ending stocks were lowered due to reductions in both China and the European Union, partially offset by increases for Mexico and Paraguay.

SOYBEANS

USDA did not make any changes in the supply and demand for the domestic 2016-17 soybean crop this month. Ending stocks were left at the January estimate of 420 million bushels.

Expected record exports from South America later this year was the reason cited for USDA making no changes to U.S. soybean export numbers. The South American competition “will limit U.S. shipments to well below last year’s record levels this summer,” USDA stated.

USDA did bump up the mid-point farm-gate price for soybeans by 5 cents to $9.45 a bushel.

Surprisingly, USDA did not make any changes to Brazil’s soybean production estimate, leaving it at 104 million metric tons. USDA did lower Argentina’s soybean production by 1.5 million metric tons to 55.5 million metric tons due to heavy rains affecting Argentina.

WHEAT

USDA raised 2016-17 wheat exports 50 million bushels to 1.025 billion bushels, reflecting stronger demand for U.S. wheat globally. That lowered projected ending stocks to 1.139 billion bushels, down 47 million bushels from last month’s expectations. Still, the stocks remain the largest since the 1980s.

The wheat changes came in lower than the pre-market report estimate ranges and be a small surprise for traders.

Global wheat ending stocks for the 2016-17 crop were also lowered 4.7 million metric tons. Total use was raised .5 million metric tons with higher feed and residual use. Vietnam feed and residual use was raised 1.3 million metric tons and China feed and residual use was raised 1 million metric ton.

The farm-gate price for wheat was raised 5 cents at the midpoint to $3.85 per bushel.

U.S. ENDING STOCKS (billion bushels) 2016-2017 Feb. Avg High Low Jan. 2015-16 Corn 2.320 2.342 2.415 2.250 2.355 1.737 Soybeans 0.420 0.409 0.448 0.375 0.420 0.197 Sorghum 0.038 0.038 0.043 0.036 0.038 0.037 Wheat 1.139 1.178 1.211 1.145 1.186 0.976 WORLD ENDING STOCKS (million metric tons) 2016-2017 Feb. Avg High Low Jan. 2015-16 Corn 217.6 220.6 225.1 218.0 221.0 210.4 Soybeans 80.4 81.3 83.0 78.9 82.3 77.2 Wheat 248.6 253.5 255.0 252.0 253.3 240.8 WORLD PRODUCTION (million metric tons) 2016-2017 Feb. Avg High Low Jan. 2015-16 Wheat Australia 33.0 33.0 24.5 Argentina 15.0 15.0 11.3 Corn Brazil 86.5 86.9 91.5 82.2 86.5 67.0 Argentina 36.5 35.7 37.0 34.0 36.5 29.0 Soybeans Brazil 104.0 104.1 105.0 103.0 104.0 96.5 Argentina 55.5 54.3 57.0 52.0 57.0 56.8

(AG)