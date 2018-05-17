(Video) Fireside Chat with Secretary Perdue and Governor Ricketts

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Governor Pete Ricketts discuss the Farm bill and general agriculture issues. The event is in Alliance, Nebraska at Ackerman Ag Service and supply.

Secretary Perdue is embarking on his fourth “Back to Our Roots” tour to hear ideas and concerns from local farmers, ranchers, producers, foresters, agriculture students, business owners, community leaders, and USDA employees.

This is Secretary Perdue’s fourth “Back to Our Roots” tour since taking office just over a year ago. On his first tour in August of 2017, Secretary Perdue toured Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana. In September of 2017, Secretary Perdue traveled on his second tour to Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Most recently, Secretary Perdue visited Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky during his third tour in early April.