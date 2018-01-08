(Video) President Trump Addressed the Farm Bureau

President Donald Trump addressed the American Farm Bureau Federation 99th Annual Convention today.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall said AFBF is “honored to host our nation’s president,” in noting that Trump has said he would “make sure agriculture has a seat at the table” when it comes to top issues facing farmers and ranchers. “Now, it is our privilege to reserve a spot for him at our podium.”

Remarks from President Donald J. Trump to the Annual Convention of the American Farm Bureau Federation:

George H.W. Bush was the last president to address the AFBF Annual Convention in 1992 in Kansas City, and before that, in 1990 in Orlando.