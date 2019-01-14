WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks at the American Farm Bureau Convention

President Donald Trump addresses the American Farm Bureau’s 100th Annual Convention, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This is the second-straight year that the president makes an appearance at the Farm Bureau event.

The president spoke last year at the 99th event in Nashville. In remarks to the members, he said he was disappointed that it was “only” the 99th event. “You have to understand,” he told members, “100 is so much cooler, I have to be honest. So, I will be back next year.”

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says his organization is honored to host the president once again.

“President Trump has made agriculture a clear priority, giving farmers and ranchers a seat at the table on the top issues affecting our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities,” Duvall says. “What better way to celebrate 100 years of Farm Bureau than to welcome the president of the United States to our centennial celebration?”

Thousands of farm bureau members have descended on New Orleans for the 100th annual American Farm Bureau Convention. While there is plenty of good times to be had there is also plenty of work to be done.

