Water and Climate Update, January 18, 2018

The Natural Resources Conservation Service produces this weekly report using data and products from the National Water and Climate Center and other agencies. The report focuses on seasonal snowpack, precipitation, temperature, and drought conditions in the U.S.
From Oregon to New Mexico, the snowpack is minimal. The SNOTEL percentile map compares the current snow water equivalent to the period of record (POR). Precipitation since October 1 is at record lows for many sites in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. In the past two months, temperatures in the same areas have been 2 to 10°F above average. The combination of low precipitation with warm temperatures is not a good mix for building or maintaining a snowpack.
Currently, the only region in the West with an above average snowpack is in the north central Rocky Mountains in Wyoming, Montana, and eastern Idaho.