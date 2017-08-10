Water and Crops Field Day Offered Aug. 24 in North Platte

Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Water Balance Alliance will host a water and crops field day on Aug. 24 at the West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte. Conversations on the Cutting Edge is the theme for this educational event, which will focus on innovative and practical crop management solutions.

Educators and specialists from Nebraska Extension and the Midwestern states will be on hand to address water issues that may affect your farming operation. Topics will include information on water management, economics and agronomic principles. Approximately 35 commercial vendors will be on hand throughout the day to provide live product demonstrations.

“Water is one of Nebraska’s most valuable resources,” said Extension Educator Chuck Burr. “This field day will give those interested in water a chance to learn about irrigation practices and cropping systems on a farm scale that can maintain or increase crop production while conserving water.”

The event will also showcase the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Testing Ag Perfomance Solutions (UNL-TAPS) competition. The first annual farm competition features producers competing against each other, along with University scientitsts, managing center pivot irrigated corn for the 2017 growing season. Contestants make production and management decisions for individual plots including, irrigation scheduling, nitrogen management, hybrid selection, plant population, grain marketing and risk management. Come and learn from some of the best corn growers in Nebraska.

Field site tours in the afternoon will allow attendees to see management strategies and equipment up close with experts on hand to answer questions.

There is no cost to attend the field day. Registration is requested by Aug. 21 for planning and food purposes.

For more information or to register, visit http://extension.unl.edu/statewide/westcentral/fieldday/.