Webinar Covers Nuts and Bolts of Wool

The next webinar in the continuing series from Optimal Ag Consulting and funded in part by the American Sheep Industry Association’s Let’s Grow Program will address topics of importance for American wool producers.

The Nuts and Bolts of Wool webinar is set for April 30 at 8 p.m. eastern time and will cover a variety of topics, including: How the industry determines the quality of wool and what factors influence price; wool contamination; marketing wool from a commercial and specialty market perspective; trends in wool end uses; and more.

Click Here to register for the free webinar.