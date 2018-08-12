Weekend Recap: Agriculture News and Information

As the weekend draws to a concussion, catch on the agriculture news and information you might have missed.
Friday Closing Markets:
|Contract
|Month
|Last
|Chg
|Time
|Corn
|Dec ’18
|369-2
|-2-4
|
19:46
|Soybeans
|Nov ’18
|854-2
|-7-4
|
19:47
|Soybean Oil
|Dec ’18
|28.35
|-0.06
|
19:47
|Soybean Meal
|Dec ’18
|321.6
|-1.7
|
19:47
|Wheat
|Dec ’18
|569-2
|-0-2
|
19:47
|Spring Wheat
|Dec ’18
|623-2
|-2-6
|
19:44
|Kcbt Wheat
|Dec ’18
|583-6
|-1-2
|
19:40
|Oats
|Dec ’18
|268-0
|+1-4
|
19:38
|Live Cattle
|Oct ’18
|109.250s
|+0.200
|
08/10/18
|Feeder Cattle
|Oct ’18
|149.475s
|+0.275
|
08/10/18
|Lean Hogs
|Oct ’18
|51.175s
|-0.225
|
08/10/18
Saturday:
Nebraska Soybean Board Elections
The Nebraska Soybean Board held an election in July for board members in Districts 1, 3, and 6. Nebraska soybean farmers in those districts voted with the following results:
District 1 (Counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison, and Pierce) Candidates:
Anne Meis, Elgin, NE – Antelope County – Re-elected
The re-elected board member, Anne Meis, will begin her second term on the board.
District 3 (Counties of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, and Washington) Candidates:
Richard Bartek, Ithaca, NE – Saunders County – Re-elected
District 6 (Counties of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Seward, and Thayer) Candidates:
Nathan Dorn, Firth, NE – Gage County – Elected
Sunday:
UNL to Study Possible Link Between Wheat Protein Levels and Fertilizer
A multi-disciplinary team of University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers will conduct a two-year study to see how soil nitrogen levels affect protein levels in the grain that comes from Nebraska wheat fields.
The team hopes to evaluate how grain quality, yield, and field stands are affected by nitrogen fertilizer rates and application timing. The trials will be conducted across the state and with variations in the amount of precipitation the plots receive.
