Weekend Recap: Agriculture News and Information

As the weekend draws to a concussion, catch on the agriculture news and information you might have missed.

Friday: Rural Radio Network ‘Friday Five’

The Rural Radio Network weekly segment ‘Friday Five’ features a review of the top agriculture news from the week.

Friday Closing Markets:

Contract Month Last Chg Time Corn Dec ’18 369-2 -2-4 19:46 Soybeans Nov ’18 854-2 -7-4 19:47 Soybean Oil Dec ’18 28.35 -0.06 19:47 Soybean Meal Dec ’18 321.6 -1.7 19:47 Wheat Dec ’18 569-2 -0-2 19:47 Spring Wheat Dec ’18 623-2 -2-6 19:44 Kcbt Wheat Dec ’18 583-6 -1-2 19:40 Oats Dec ’18 268-0 +1-4 19:38 Live Cattle Oct ’18 109.250s +0.200 08/10/18 Feeder Cattle Oct ’18 149.475s +0.275 08/10/18 Lean Hogs Oct ’18 51.175s -0.225 08/10/18

Friday’s in the Field – Central Nebraska Update:

Saturday:

Nebraska Soybean Board Elections

The Nebraska Soybean Board held an election in July for board members in Districts 1, 3, and 6. Nebraska soybean farmers in those districts voted with the following results:

District 1 (Counties of Antelope, Boyd, Cedar, Holt, Knox, Madison, and Pierce) Candidates:

Anne Meis, Elgin, NE – Antelope County – Re-elected

The re-elected board member, Anne Meis, will begin her second term on the board.

District 3 (Counties of Butler, Colfax, Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, and Washington) Candidates:

Richard Bartek, Ithaca, NE – Saunders County – Re-elected

District 6 (Counties of Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Saline, Seward, and Thayer) Candidates:

Nathan Dorn, Firth, NE – Gage County – Elected

Read more on this story

Sunday:

UNL to Study Possible Link Between Wheat Protein Levels and Fertilizer

A multi-disciplinary team of University of Nebraska-Lincoln researchers will conduct a two-year study to see how soil nitrogen levels affect protein levels in the grain that comes from Nebraska wheat fields.

The team hopes to evaluate how grain quality, yield, and field stands are affected by nitrogen fertilizer rates and application timing. The trials will be conducted across the state and with variations in the amount of precipitation the plots receive.

Read more on this story

Have a great week, and stay tuned to your local Rural Radio Network for more agriculture news and information!