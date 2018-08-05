class="post-template-default single single-post postid-327343 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"
Weekend Recap: Top Agriculture News and Information | KRVN Radio

Weekend Recap: Top Agriculture News and Information

BY RRN Staff | August 5, 2018
Home News Crops
Weekend Recap: Top Agriculture News and Information
Agriculture News Update. BCD Photo

As the weekend winds to a conclusion, catch on the latest in agriculture news and information.

Friday: Rural Radio Network ‘Friday Five’ 

The Rural Radio Network weekly segment ‘Friday Five’ features a review of the top agriculture news from the week.

Full Story: Top Stories in Ag – Friday Five 

Friday Closing Markets:

Corn Dec ’18 384-2s +3-0
08/03/18
Soybeans Nov ’18 902-2s +4-6
08/03/18
Soybean Oil Dec ’18 28.86s +0.25
08/03/18
Soybean Meal Dec ’18 331.8s -0.8
08/03/18
Wheat Sep ’18 556-2s -4-2
08/03/18
Spring Wheat Sep ’18 612-6s +2-2
08/03/18
Kcbt Wheat Sep ’18 567-2s -2-0
08/03/18

Live Cattle Oct ’18 112.000s +2.050
08/03/18
Feeder Cattle Sep ’18 153.025s +1.675
08/03/18
Lean Hogs Oct ’18 50.775s +1.125
08/03/18

 

More market information: Rural Radio Network Markets 

Saturday:

Crawford, Nebr. – On a grassy hill, where the Ponderosa pines break away sits the Butler Professional Farrier School of Crawford.

The school was recently named as a winner of the 2018 Third District Excellence in Economic Development awarded by Congressman Adrian Smith.

Full Story:  Family Farrier Business Receives District Award

Sunday:

More than 700 of the nation’s cattle industry leaders wrapped up another successful Summer Business Meeting in Denver, with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s board of directors formally adopting policy positions on issues like international trade, the regulation of fake meat, and modernizing the Endangered Species Act.

Full Story: Cattlemen Wrap Up summer Meeting 

ICYMI:

Renovated Husker Harvest Days Facilities unveiled 

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments