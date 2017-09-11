WEEKLY CROP PROGRESS AND CONDITION

LINCOLN, Neb. September 11, 2017 – For the week ending September 10, 2017, temperatures averaged near normal across western Nebraska, but two to six degrees below normal in the east, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Precipitation was scattered and limited. Seed corn harvest was underway. There were 6.9 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11 percent very short, 33 short, 56 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12 percent very short, 35 short, 53 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 8 poor, 24 fair, 47 good, and 17 excellent. Corn dented was 86 percent, near 87 last year and 85 for the five-year average. Mature was

18 percent, behind 25 last year and 27 average. Harvested was 2 percent, near 1 last year and 3 average.

Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 27 fair, 51 good, and 12 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 28 percent, near 27 last year and 25 average.

Winter wheat planted was 7 percent, behind 17 last year and 13 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 29 fair, 50 good, and 18 excellent. Sorghum coloring was 84 percent, behind 94 last year, but ahead of 77 average. Mature was 15 percent, behind

21 last year, but ahead of 8 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 3 percent very poor, 10 poor, 31 fair, 44 good, and 12 excellent. Alfalfa fourth cutting was 57 percent complete, ahead of 50 last year and 47 average.

Dry edible beans condition rated 7 percent very poor, 17 poor, 16 fair, 44 good, and 16 excellent. Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 54 percent, well behind 74 last year, and behind 71 average. Harvested was 8 percent, behind 14 both last year and average.

Proso millet harvested was 5 percent, behind 12 last year and 24 average.

Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 5 percent very poor, 18 poor, 47 fair, 27 good, and 3 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 11 short, 88 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Soybean conditions fell slightly from the previous week and the crop’s progress fell behind the average pace, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

USDA said 22% of soybeans were dropping leaves, as of Sunday, Sept. 10, down from 24% a year ago and below the five-year average of 25%. Sixty percent of the soybean crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from 61% the previous week. That resulted in a DTN Soybean Condition Index of 144, which was down 3 points from the previous week. The index is down from 175 a year ago and is lower than the past three years.

“Monday’s report was neutral to bullish for soybeans,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.

Corn progress also continued to lag behind the normal pace with USDA reporting 96% of corn in the dough stage as of Sunday, down from 99% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 97%. Seventy-five percent of corn was dented, down from 85% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 81% dented. Twenty-one percent of corn was considered mature, down from 31% a year ago and the five-year average of 31% mature. Five percent of corn was harvested as of Sunday, even with a year ago but down from the five-year average of 6% harvested.

Sixty-one percent of corn was rated in good-to-excellent condition, the same as the previous week. That resulted in a DTN Corn Condition Index of 144, also the same as the previous week. DTN’s index is down from 178 a year ago and is lower than the previous three years.

“Monday’s report was neutral for corn,” Hultman said.

Spring wheat harvest was nearing completion with USDA reporting that 95% of spring wheat was harvested as of Sunday, up from 94% a year ago and above the five-year average of 87% harvested.

“Monday’s harvest progress was neutral for spring wheat prices,” Hultman said.

Winter wheat farmers have also begun planting next year’s crop, with USDA reporting 5% of winter wheat planted as of Sunday, even with a year ago and below the five-year average of 6% planted.

“Monday’s first report of winter wheat planting progress was neutral for winter wheat,” Hultman said.

Sorghum was 74% coloring, equal to the average pace, while mature was 35%, behind the average of 39%. Sorghum harvested was 24%, behind the average of 27%. Sorghum condition rose to 66% good to excellent from 63% the previous week.

Cotton was 34% bolls opening compared to an average pace of 40% bolls opening. Cotton harvest was estimated at 9%, ahead of the average of 4%. Nationwide, cotton condition fell to 63% good to excellent from 65% good to excellent the previous week.

Barley was 96% harvested as of Sunday, ahead of the average pace of 93%. Oats were 96% harvested, slightly behind the average of 97%. Rice was 43% harvested, slightly ahead of the average of 40% harvested.