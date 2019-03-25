Weekly Crop Progress Report

Nebraska – For the month of March 2019, topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 47 adequate, and 51 surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 4 short, 62 adequate, and 34 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 34 fair, 53 good, and 8 excellent.

Kansas – For the week ending March 24, 2019, there were 2.3 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 64 adequate, and 35 surplus.

Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 1 short, 72 adequate, and 27 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 poor, 37 fair, 45 good, and 7 excellent.

Weekly reports will begin April 1st for the 2019 season.