Weekly Ethanol Production is Lower

According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association, ethanol production averaged 1.055 million barrels per day (b/d)—or 44.31 million gallons daily. That is down 6,000 b/d from last week’s all-time high. The four-week average for ethanol production stood at 1.055 million b/d for an annualized rate of 16.17 billion gallons, besting last week’s record of 16.16 billion gallons.
Stocks of ethanol stood at 22.1 million barrels. That is a 1.0% increase from last week.
Imports of ethanol were nonexistent for the 24th week in a row.
Gasoline demand for the week averaged 375.5 million gallons (8.941 million barrels) daily. Refiner/blender input of ethanol averaged 875,000 b/d.
Expressed as a percentage of daily gasoline demand, daily ethanol production was 11.80%.