West Central Cattlemen’s meeting offered in January-First Meeting Tuesday

BY Randy Saner, Extension Educator Lincoln-Logan-McPherson Counties | January 21, 2019
A series of four West Central Cattlemen’s meetings will be held in the area during the month of January.  The topics covered will address reducing cow costs.  The locations and times are as follows:

  • January 22, Hitchcock County Fairgrounds, Culbertson NE 6:00 pm CT
  • January 23, Veterans Memorial Hall, Arthur NE 6:00 pm MT
  • January 24, Community Center, Brady 6:00 pm CT
  • January 31, McPherson County Fairgrounds 6:00 pm CT

Speakers and topics are as follows:

  • Seeded Forages for Complementary Grazing by Troy Walz, Nebraska Beef Extension Educator
  • Managing Feed Costs by Randy Saner, Nebraska Beef Extension Educator
  • Cow Size and Efficiency by Travis Mulliniks, Range Beef Nutrition Specialist, West Central Research & Extension Center, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
  • Benchmarking as a Management Tool by Robert Tigner, Agricultural Systems Economist Educator
  • Grazing Management Principles that Make a Difference  by Jerry Volesky, Range and Forage Specialist, West Central Research & Extension Center, University of Nebraska- Lincoln

To register contact your local Extension Office or Randy Saner by e-mail randy.saner@unl.edu or by phone at 308-532-2683.  The cost is $15 per person if pre-registered or $20 at the door.  An evening meal will be served at all locations.

