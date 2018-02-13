Wheat Growers Honor Rep. Marshall as a Top Advocate

Washington D.C.- Congressman Marshall M.D. recently received the wheat advocate award from the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) and the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers (KAWG).
“I am honored to be recognized by our leaders in the wheat industry,” Rep. Marshall said. “I look forward to continuing our work together and discussing innovative ways to address the needs of our wheat growers.”
Rep. Marshall is proud to work on behalf of these dedicated Kansans. From the wheat fields of Kansas to one-on-one meetings in D.C., Dr. Marshall always has his finger on the pulse of the wheat community.
“It is a tremendous honor to be from the wheat state. Kansas producers are some of the hardest working folks that I’ve had the pleasure to meet with,” Marshall said. “They remain resilient and optimistic through tough times. Our farmers are weathering their fifth year of declining farm income, with a nearly seven percent drop projected this year. It is critical that we continue to work together to secure a brighter future for our producers.”