Wheat Growers Honor Rep. Marshall as a Top Advocate

Washington D.C.- Congressman Marshall M.D. recently received the wheat advocate award from the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) and the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers (KAWG).

“I am honored to be recognized by our leaders in the wheat industry,” Rep. Marshall said. “I look forward to continuing our work together and discussing innovative ways to address the needs of our wheat growers.”

Rep. Marshall is proud to work on behalf of these dedicated Kansans. From the wheat fields of Kansas to one-on-one meetings in D.C., Dr. Marshall always has his finger on the pulse of the wheat community.