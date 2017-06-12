Wheat Harvest Gets Started in Kansas

Wheat harvest moved into the state of Kansas last week, with test cutting showing moisture levels were a bit high, but after a few days of hot, dry, windy weather, combines were in full force by the end of the week. Combines could be seen rolling across fields in south central and southeast Kansas all weekend.

Scott VanAllen, a farmer from the Clearwater area who farms in Sumner County, reported that his harvest began on June 7 after test cuts on June 6 showed moisture levels of 16.2%. His harvest crew includes his son and daughter, as well as his 97-year-old father.

“So far everything looks like it’s doing really well,” said VanAllen. “Yields aren’t terrific, but definitely above average. It’s a very comparable year to last year’s yields for us.”

Initial quality tests are performing well with test weights from 62-63 pounds per bushel, although VanAllen has not heard updates on protein tests for his area. This year the Sumner County area had issues with leaf and stripe rust, diseases that can limit yields if preventative management isn’t instated.